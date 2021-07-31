ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the June 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.54% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of BIS opened at $18.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.45. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $36.49.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

