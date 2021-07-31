Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Raymond James

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $68.19 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.27.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

