Prosperity Planning Inc. Acquires 1,909 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 444,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000,000 after acquiring an additional 40,020 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $797,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 266.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,589,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.85. 38,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,421. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.93.

