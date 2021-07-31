Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.44. 691,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,958. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.78 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

