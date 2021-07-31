PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PTAIY opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.90. PT Astra International Tbk has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

About PT Astra International Tbk

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

