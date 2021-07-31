PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of PTAIY opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.90. PT Astra International Tbk has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.76.
About PT Astra International Tbk
