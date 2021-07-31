PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the June 30th total of 116,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.8 days.

BKRKF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.37.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, Singapore, Timor Leste, Hong Kong, and the United States. The company offers current and savings accounts; time deposits; vehicle, home, micro business, working capital, investment, food, warehouse receipt, partnership, franchise, and cash collateral loans, as well as loans for borrowers/debtors; and supply chain financing solutions.

