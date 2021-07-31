PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the June 30th total of 116,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.8 days.
BKRKF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.37.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.