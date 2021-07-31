PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $427.51 Million

Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will announce $427.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $419.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.80 million. PTC reported sales of $390.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $135.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.73. PTC has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $153.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,629,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PTC by 272.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,537 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,965,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,945,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in PTC by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 960,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,144,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

