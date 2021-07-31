PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,748. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $70.82.

PTCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

