PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Update

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PURE Bioscience stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,581. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.46. PURE Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

