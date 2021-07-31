Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,989 Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 136.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $141.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.07. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $177.55.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

