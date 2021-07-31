Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $354,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EAGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,715,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after buying an additional 107,717 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000.

Shares of EAGG stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $57.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.32.

