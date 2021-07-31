Purplebricks Group plc (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Purplebricks Group plc (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRPPF. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRPPF remained flat at $$0.90 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27. Purplebricks Group has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.43.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

