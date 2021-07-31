Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.03 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $171.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.45, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $177.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,209,790. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

