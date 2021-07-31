Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ATI Physical Therapy in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research cut ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. initiated coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy stock. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

