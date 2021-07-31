Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the game software company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.41.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,442 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,157 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 956,876 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $137,627,000 after acquiring an additional 314,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,013 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $142,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,182.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,837 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,474 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

