Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Lifted by Analyst

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PB. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $68.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.27. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $57,826,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,372,000 after buying an additional 491,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,407,000 after buying an additional 484,123 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,552,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,220,000 after buying an additional 172,525 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

