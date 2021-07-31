Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.65 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $257.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $14,079,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 83.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 37,021 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 37.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

