Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.16. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

