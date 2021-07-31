Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Issued By KeyCorp

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Generac in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.60. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.13.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $419.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $390.69. Generac has a 1 year low of $151.50 and a 1 year high of $457.00.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,093 shares of company stock worth $12,149,690. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Generac by 345.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Generac by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,267,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Generac by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,681,000 after buying an additional 48,284 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Generac by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,573,000 after purchasing an additional 52,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

