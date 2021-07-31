Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LECO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $139.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.60. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

