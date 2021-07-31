Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Issued By Raymond James

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

TECK has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.97.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,310,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,149,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Teck Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,902,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,566,000 after acquiring an additional 723,227 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,029,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Teck Resources by 788.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,443,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

