Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for First Financial Northwest, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Financial Northwest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 15.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ FFNW opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.96. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $156.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 13.9% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 303,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 2.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Northwest during the first quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 7.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

