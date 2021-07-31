Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Issued By Oppenheimer

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Pentair in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PNR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

Shares of PNR opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. Pentair’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Pentair by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

