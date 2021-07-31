Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Increased by Piper Sandler

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.28%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

NYSE ACC opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

