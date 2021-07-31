Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Arch Resources, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.26) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $65.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.06. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 144,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 128,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares in the last quarter.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

