Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Arrow Financial Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Arrow Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arrow Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 31.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $36.05 on Thursday. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $560.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

