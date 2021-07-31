Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Danaher Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Danaher in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.04. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

DHR opened at $297.49 on Friday. Danaher has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $299.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,681 shares of company stock worth $15,688,392 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

