Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Facebook in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the social networking company will earn $3.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.09. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.07 EPS.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FB. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.02.

NASDAQ FB opened at $356.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $342.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,414.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total value of $22,041,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.