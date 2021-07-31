Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Increased by Analyst

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for First Foundation in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.36. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Foundation by 690.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in First Foundation by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Foundation by 25.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Foundation by 218.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

