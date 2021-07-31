Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for IQVIA Holdings Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IQVIA in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.02.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IQV. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

IQVIA stock opened at $247.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.95, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $254.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,289,380,000 after acquiring an additional 372,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,450 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $330,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

