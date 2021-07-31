Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Boosted by KeyCorp

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $139.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 69,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,602,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,419,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.