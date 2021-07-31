Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Meridian Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Meridian in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. Meridian had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 25.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Meridian has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Meridian by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Meridian by 75.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Meridian by 7.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Meridian in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Meridian by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

