Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Reduced by Analyst

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NuVasive in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.54.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $63.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.33. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NuVasive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth about $7,345,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in NuVasive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 250,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 29,426 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 166,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after buying an additional 42,540 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,449,000.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,566 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

