Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OVV. Credit Suisse Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.52.

NYSE:OVV opened at $25.66 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.