Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHW. Argus lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.86.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $291.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.79. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $213.42 and a one year high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

