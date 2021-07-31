Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Cut by Piper Sandler

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Trustmark in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

