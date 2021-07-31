Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WING. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.59.

WING stock opened at $171.31 on Friday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $177.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.24.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1,372.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Wingstop by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,804 shares of company stock worth $7,209,790. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

