Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the technology company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CHKP. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $127.10 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after buying an additional 1,621,558 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,072,000 after buying an additional 482,039 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,046,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,061,000 after buying an additional 178,555 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,773,000 after buying an additional 1,446,914 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,828,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,979,000 after buying an additional 136,278 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

