Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $22.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $22.30.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,746.00.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,694.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,478.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 203,152.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 249,877 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after buying an additional 197,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

