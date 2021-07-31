Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Lennox International in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.48. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LII. William Blair cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $329.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $259.62 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 121.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lennox International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Lennox International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,168,952.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,535 shares of company stock worth $6,935,088 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.