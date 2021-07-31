Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Commvault Systems, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commvault Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 90.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.40. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $83.41.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

In other Commvault Systems news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $365,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,272.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $659,704.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,325,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 1,462.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 187,150 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

