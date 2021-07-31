QCR Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for QCR in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for QCR’s FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QCR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $49.09 on Friday. QCR has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in QCR by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

