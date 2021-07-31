QHY Group (OTCMKTS:QHYG) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

QHY Group (OTCMKTS:QHYG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

QHY Group stock remained flat at $$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. QHY Group has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15.

QHY Group provides wastewater treatment solutions in the United States. The company is based in New York, New York.

