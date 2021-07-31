QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $1,638,769,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 767.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $149.80 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $104.51 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

