Qualtrics International’s (XM) Buy Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

XM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Qualtrics International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of XM stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.73. 1,928,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,420. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,176,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,077,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $208,799.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,287,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,214 shares of company stock worth $8,193,838. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $1,909,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $60,102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $1,197,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

