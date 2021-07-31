Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Releases Earnings Results

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 11.30%.

Shares of NYSE:RNGR traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ranger Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.11.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Ranger Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

