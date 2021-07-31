Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Holdings Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,272 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Raymond James worth $14,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Raymond James by 35.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,469,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,490 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Raymond James by 400.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,610,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $111,565,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $61,280,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $56,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.54.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.48. The stock had a trading volume of 663,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.42. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 12.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.