Raymond James Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $12.10 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KRP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.10. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%. Equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 118.68%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $41,479.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at $519,653.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,467 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 100,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.