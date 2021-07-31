Raymond James Weighs in on Element Fleet Management Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Element Fleet Management in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EFN. CIBC lowered their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.39.

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$14.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$10.35 and a 52-week high of C$15.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$248.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$242.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.07%.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total value of C$546,136.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,164,513.70. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total transaction of C$454,407.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,489.40.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

