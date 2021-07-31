Raymond James Weighs in on Polaris Infrastructure Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

TSE PIF opened at C$18.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.98, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$363.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81. Polaris Infrastructure has a one year low of C$12.60 and a one year high of C$24.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.69.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$19.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.88 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Polaris Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 34.62%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

